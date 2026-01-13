Chicago man arrested a month after armed robberies tied to online marketplace purchases

The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago man is charged with six felony counts of armed robbery. Investigators say the robberies happened during online marketplace purchase meetups in December. He was arrested on Monday and due in court Tuesday.



A Chicago man is facing multiple armed robbery charges after he allegedly robbed six people at gunpoint during meetups having to do with online marketplace purchases last month.

What we know:

Bryant Welch, 19, was arrested Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street.

Bryant Welch | CPD

According to police, the string of armed robberies happened last month. All the victims were males, ranging in age from 18 to 26.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

Dec. 3 in the 1700 block of West Steuben Street at 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 in the 1700 block of West Edmaire Street at 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 10 in the 11300 block of South Davol Street at 1:37 p.m.

Dec. 18 in the 1600 block of West Monterey Avenue at 5:20 p.m.

Dec. 18 in the 11000 block of South Ashland Avenue at 8:17 p.m.

What we don't know:

Police said Welch was just one of multiple suspects who took part in the robberies. It remains unclear how many other offenders there were.

What's next:

Welch is due in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.