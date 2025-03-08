Chicago man arrested in connection with June 2024 murder

The Brief Arrest Made: Reginald Petty, 43, was arrested March 6 in Chicago’s 9100 block of South Bishop Street. Charges: He faces one felony count of first-degree murder and two outstanding warrants in connection to a June 17, 2024, fatal shooting. Next Steps: Petty is scheduled for a detention hearing on Saturday, March 8.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder in a June 2024 shooting on the city's South Side, police said.

Arrest made in June 2024 Murder

What we know:

Reginald Petty, 43, was arrested March 6 in the 9100 block of South Bishop Street, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Reginal Petty, 43. (Chicago PD )

He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and two outstanding warrants.

Authorities said Petty shot and killed a 39-year-old man on June 17, 2024, in the 7700 block of South South Chicago Avenue.

Petty was taken into custody and charged.

What's next:

Petty is scheduled to appear in court Saturday, March 8, for a detention hearing.