Chicago man arrested in connection with June 2024 murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder in a June 2024 shooting on the city's South Side, police said.
What we know:
Reginald Petty, 43, was arrested March 6 in the 9100 block of South Bishop Street, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Reginal Petty, 43. (Chicago PD )
He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and two outstanding warrants.
Authorities said Petty shot and killed a 39-year-old man on June 17, 2024, in the 7700 block of South South Chicago Avenue.
Petty was taken into custody and charged.
What's next:
Petty is scheduled to appear in court Saturday, March 8, for a detention hearing.