Chicago man arrested in connection with June 2024 murder

By Cody King
Published  March 8, 2025 2:52pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • Arrest Made: Reginald Petty, 43, was arrested March 6 in Chicago’s 9100 block of South Bishop Street.
    • Charges: He faces one felony count of first-degree murder and two outstanding warrants in connection to a June 17, 2024, fatal shooting.
    • Next Steps: Petty is scheduled for a detention hearing on Saturday, March 8.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder in a June 2024 shooting on the city's South Side, police said.

Arrest made in June 2024 Murder 

What we know:

Reginald Petty, 43, was arrested March 6 in the 9100 block of South Bishop Street, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Reginal Petty, 43.  (Chicago PD )

He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and two outstanding warrants.

Authorities said Petty shot and killed a 39-year-old man on June 17, 2024, in the 7700 block of South South Chicago Avenue.

Petty was taken into custody and charged.

What's next:

Petty is scheduled to appear in court Saturday, March 8, for a detention hearing.

