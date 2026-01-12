Chicago man arrested weeks after deadly CTA Pink Line shooting, police say

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in the December shooting on a CTA Pink Line train that killed one man and seriously injured another. Police say the suspect was arrested Saturday in Cicero and faces multiple felony charges. The shooting followed an argument on a train in the Loop during the early morning hours.



A 34-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the shooting on a CTA Pink Line train last month that left one rider dead and another wounded.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. Dec. 23, 2025, on a train near Wells and Washington streets in the Loop.

Police said a 23-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were on the train when an argument broke out with the suspect, later identified as Pedro Villarreal, who was armed with a knife.

At some point, one of the victims pulled out a gun, but police say Villarreal "gained control" of the firearm and started shooting.

The 44-year-old man, identified as Raymond S. Harrison Jr. of Chicago, was shot in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died. The 23-year-old was shot in the wrist and survived.

Pedro Villarreal

On Saturday, Villarreal was arrested in Cicero in connection with the shooting. He is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, multiple weapons-related felonies and a CTA trespassing citation.

The backstory:

The shooting came amid growing concern about safety on CTA trains following several high-profile incidents in late 2025.

In the weeks before the shooting, a man set a fire on a Blue Line train in Wicker Park. That happened about a month after an arson attack in which a woman was set on fire on another Blue Line train.

The same day as the fire, the CTA had announced it was increasing security across the system. The agency said it would add more police officers, private security patrols and canine teams after federal transportation officials called for additional safety measures.

What they're saying:

"I am getting a little nervous taking the CTA," rider Warren Mosser said after the shooting. "I feel like your head has to be on a swivel."

Others said safety concerns have pushed them to avoid trains altogether.

"That’s the reason why I drive," commuter Kimberly Wade said. "I’m scared to get on the ‘L.’"

What's next:

Villarreal is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.

