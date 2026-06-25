Chicago man arrested days after 6-year-old girl sexually abused on South Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old girl on the city's South Side over the weekend.
What we know:
James Spencer, 41, was arrested Wednesday after police identified him as the person accused of attacking a young girl on Saturday.
James Spencer | CPD
According to police, the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood. Spencer pretended to fall and braced his fall by grabbing the 6-year-old girl, who was with her mother.
He then allegedly sexually abused the child with his bare hand.
James Spencer is accused of sexually abusing a child on June 20, 2026. | CPD
Spencer was taken into custody in the 6600 block of South Perry Avenue and charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sex abuse involving a victim younger than 13.
What's next:
He is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.