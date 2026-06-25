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Chicago man arrested days after 6-year-old girl sexually abused on South Side

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Chatham
Published June 25, 2026 9:06 AM CDT
Published June 25, 2026 9:06 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A 41-year-old Chicago man is accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl.
    • Police say James Spencer pretended to fall before grabbing and abusing the child with his hand.
    • He is charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sex abuse involving a victim younger than 13.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old girl on the city's South Side over the weekend.

What we know:

James Spencer, 41, was arrested Wednesday after police identified him as the person accused of attacking a young girl on Saturday.

James Spencer | CPD

According to police, the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood. Spencer pretended to fall and braced his fall by grabbing the 6-year-old girl, who was with her mother.

He then allegedly sexually abused the child with his bare hand.

James Spencer is accused of sexually abusing a child on June 20, 2026. | CPD

Spencer was taken into custody in the 6600 block of South Perry Avenue and charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sex abuse involving a victim younger than 13.

What's next:

He is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

ChathamCrime and Public SafetyNews