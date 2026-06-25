Chicago man arrested days after 6-year-old girl sexually abused on South Side

The Brief A 41-year-old Chicago man is accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl. Police say James Spencer pretended to fall before grabbing and abusing the child with his hand. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sex abuse involving a victim younger than 13.



A Chicago man has been charged after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old girl on the city's South Side over the weekend.

What we know:

James Spencer, 41, was arrested Wednesday after police identified him as the person accused of attacking a young girl on Saturday.

James Spencer | CPD

According to police, the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood. Spencer pretended to fall and braced his fall by grabbing the 6-year-old girl, who was with her mother.

He then allegedly sexually abused the child with his bare hand.

James Spencer is accused of sexually abusing a child on June 20, 2026. | CPD

Spencer was taken into custody in the 6600 block of South Perry Avenue and charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sex abuse involving a victim younger than 13.

What's next:

He is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.