Chicago man arrested nearly 2 years after victim shot multiple times on I-94

A Chicago man was arrested nearly two years after a shooting on Interstate 94.

Marquis Parker, 29, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

On April 29, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) patrol officers responded to a crash on I-94 northbound near Archer Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located two crashed vehicles and signs of a shooting. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

One victim had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

After an extensive two-year-long investigation, Parker was identified as one of the suspects. He was taken into custody at his residence by the FBI Violent Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

Parker is being held at the Cook County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Byron Moore was also charged in the shooting and was previously taken into custody by ISP on March 19.