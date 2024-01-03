Chicago man arrested in connection to Brainerd carjacking

article

An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested following an armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday morning.

Darrius Berry allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 39-year-old man in the 9400 block of South Laflin Street just after 6 a.m.

Police arrested Berry at 6:28 a.m. The carjacking supposedly took place just 15 minutes prior.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated armed carjacking, two misdemeanors and was issued two citations.

Berry was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.