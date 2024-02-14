Chicago man arrested in New Year's Eve aggravated robbery

article

A 21-year-old Chicago man is behind bars in connection with an aggravated robbery on New Year's Eve.

Christopher Savage is charged with the following:

One felony count of robbery - aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm

One misdemeanor count of obstructing identification

One citation - CTA - sound emitting devices on issuance of warrant

Savage was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of S. State after being identified as a suspect in an aggravated robbery.

Chicago police say Savage implied that he had a weapon and robbed an 18-year-old man while on a public transit platform.

Savage's detention hearing is set for Feb. 15.