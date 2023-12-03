Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested in Park Forest after allegedly killing another man earlier this year

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Roseland
FOX 32 Chicago
Daeshawn Hill, 21

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of another man in Roseland earlier this year.

Daeshawn Hill, 21, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. 

According to police, Hill allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old man in the 0-100 block of West 113th Street on April 30.

Chicago police officers arrested Hill Friday in Park Forest and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.