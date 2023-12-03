Chicago man arrested in Park Forest after allegedly killing another man earlier this year
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of another man in Roseland earlier this year.
Daeshawn Hill, 21, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
According to police, Hill allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old man in the 0-100 block of West 113th Street on April 30.
Chicago police officers arrested Hill Friday in Park Forest and charged him accordingly.
No additional information was made available by police.