Chicago man arrested in Wisconsin for deadly South Shore shooting

A Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting a man in South Shore earlier this year.

Police say Larry Jones, 45, was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Friday.

Jones was allegedly involved in a shooting on May 9 that left a 52-year-old man dead.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, the same block that Jones lives on.

He was located in Milwaukee and extradited to Chicago where he faces a felony murder charge.

Jones was scheduled to appear in bond court today.