Chicago crime: 2 killed in shooting at West Side home

The Brief Two people were killed in a shooting during a fight on the West Side. Police say a man opened fire after being attacked with a sharp object. The suspect is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.



A man is in custody after a shooting inside a West Side residence left two people dead Monday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of two people shot around 9:40 p.m. in a home near California Avenue and Washington Boulevard in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said a 44-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were fighting inside the home when the older man allegedly attacked the other with a sharp object.

During the confrontation, the 31-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the 44-year-old man, who was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old woman who tried to intervene was also shot in the head. She was taken to the same hospital where she later died.

Police said the shooter, who holds a valid FOID card, was taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office as of Tuesday morning.

What's next:

Charges are pending as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.