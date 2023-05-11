Chicago man arrested less than an hour after stabbing 37-year-old man in the Loop: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing another man in the Loop Tuesday night.

Elvis Betancourt, 27, faces one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

According to Chicago police, Betancourt allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 37-year-old man in the 300 block of South State Street Tuesday around 8:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Betancourt was taken into custody less than an hour later after witnesses gave police a description of him.