Chicago police: Man in critical condition after being stabbed in the Loop

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday night in the Loop.

He was in the 300 block of South State Street around 8:20 p.m. when a person attacked him with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

The man was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His age and the area of his body where he was stabbed weren’t released.

The suspect was taken into custody after witnesses gave police a description of the attacker.

Charges were pending.