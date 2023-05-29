Chicago man arrested minutes after allegedly stabbing 41-year-old victim on Far South Side
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a 41-year-old victim on Chicago's Far South Side early Sunday.
Tige Ramey, 51, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Ramey allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old man in the 300 block of East 134th Street.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Police arrested Ramey minutes later and charged him accordingly.
No additional information was made available.