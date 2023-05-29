Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested minutes after allegedly stabbing 41-year-old victim on Far South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Eden Green
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Tige Ramey, 51

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a 41-year-old victim on Chicago's Far South Side early Sunday.

Tige Ramey, 51, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Ramey allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old man in the 300 block of East 134th Street.

Police arrested Ramey minutes later and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available. 