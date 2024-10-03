Chicago man arrested for murder in death of 29-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old woman.
Robert Bryant, 36, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to police.
The incident occurred on June 24 at approximately 3:11 a.m., when Bryant allegedly caused the death of a 29-year-old woman in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue.
Bryant was taken into custody on Wednesday and formally charged.
His detention hearing is set for Thursday.