Chicago man arrested for murder in death of 29-year-old woman

A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old woman.

Robert Bryant, 36, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to police.

The incident occurred on June 24 at approximately 3:11 a.m., when Bryant allegedly caused the death of a 29-year-old woman in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

Bryant was taken into custody on Wednesday and formally charged.

His detention hearing is set for Thursday.