Woman dies after being dropped off at Chicago hospital, homicide investigation underway
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman died after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with multiple injuries Tuesday morning.
Chicago police said a homicide investigation was launched after a woman was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital in Grand Crossing at 3:11 p.m.
Her wounds were fatal and she was pronounced shortly after arriving.
Detectives were speaking to a person of interest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.