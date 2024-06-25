Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies after being dropped off at Chicago hospital, homicide investigation underway

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 25, 2024 9:12am CDT
Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman died after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with multiple injuries Tuesday morning. 

Chicago police said a homicide investigation was launched after a woman was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital in Grand Crossing at 3:11 p.m.

Her wounds were fatal and she was pronounced shortly after arriving. 

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 