Chicago man arrested nearly 2 years after robbery, attack at Sox-35th Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested nearly two years after an elderly man was robbed and assaulted on the CTA Red Line platform near Guaranteed Rate Field.
What we know:
Curtis Tyler, 34, was taken into custody Sunday by members of the Chicago Police Department's Robbery Task Force in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.
Curtis Tyler | CPD
Police said Tyler was identified as the person who robbed and hit a 71-year-old man on Aug. 28, 2024, while the victim was on the Sox-35th Red Line platform in the 400 block of West 35th Street.
According to CPD, Tyler took the victim's personal property by force. He is charged with:
- One felony count of robbery.
- One felony count of aggravated battery involving a transit employee/passenger.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how Tyler was identified as the suspect and why it took years to arrest him.
Chicago rap sheet
CPD records show Tyler has been arrested multiple times since 2014 on charges including criminal trespass, simple assault, criminal damage to property, battery involving physical contact, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery involving the use of a deadly weapon.
What's next:
Tyler is due in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.