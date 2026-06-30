Chicago man arrested nearly 2 years after robbery, attack at Sox-35th Red Line station

The Brief A 34-year-old Chicago man has been arrested after a 71-year-old man was robbed and assaulted at the Sox-35th Red Line station in Aug. 2024. Curtis Tyler is charged with robbery and aggravated battery involving a transit employee/passenger. CPD records show Tyler has been arrested numerous times over the years on charges including assault, battery, trespassing and damage to property.



A Chicago man has been arrested nearly two years after an elderly man was robbed and assaulted on the CTA Red Line platform near Guaranteed Rate Field.

What we know:

Curtis Tyler, 34, was taken into custody Sunday by members of the Chicago Police Department's Robbery Task Force in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.

Curtis Tyler | CPD

Police said Tyler was identified as the person who robbed and hit a 71-year-old man on Aug. 28, 2024, while the victim was on the Sox-35th Red Line platform in the 400 block of West 35th Street.

According to CPD, Tyler took the victim's personal property by force. He is charged with:

One felony count of robbery.

One felony count of aggravated battery involving a transit employee/passenger.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Tyler was identified as the suspect and why it took years to arrest him.

Chicago rap sheet

CPD records show Tyler has been arrested multiple times since 2014 on charges including criminal trespass, simple assault, criminal damage to property, battery involving physical contact, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery involving the use of a deadly weapon.

What's next:

Tyler is due in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.