Chicago man arrested minutes after robbing business at gunpoint, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested early Monday about 20 minutes after a business was robbed at gunpoint on the North Side, according to police.
What we know:
Antonio Robinson, 33, was identified as the person who, at around 3:20 a.m., pulled out a gun and took property from a business in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street, police said.
Antonio Robinson
He was located and arrested a short time later in the nearby 800 block of West Roscoe Street.
Robinson was charged with one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of possessing a firearm as a repeat felon, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and obstructing identification.
What we don't know:
Officials did not name the business involved.
What's next:
Robinson is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.