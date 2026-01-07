Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man arrested minutes after robbing business at gunpoint, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 7, 2026 7:11am CST
Lake View
The Brief

    • A man was arrested about 20 minutes after a business on North Halsted Street was robbed at gunpoint.
    • Officers found the man just blocks away and took him into custody early Monday.
    • He faces felony armed robbery and firearm charges, along with two misdemeanors.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested early Monday about 20 minutes after a business was robbed at gunpoint on the North Side, according to police.

What we know:

Antonio Robinson, 33, was identified as the person who, at around 3:20 a.m., pulled out a gun and took property from a business in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street, police said.

Antonio Robinson

He was located and arrested a short time later in the nearby 800 block of West Roscoe Street.

Robinson was charged with one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of possessing a firearm as a repeat felon, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and obstructing identification.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the business involved.

What's next:

Robinson is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

