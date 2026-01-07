Chicago man arrested minutes after robbing business at gunpoint, police say

The Brief A man was arrested about 20 minutes after a business on North Halsted Street was robbed at gunpoint. Officers found the man just blocks away and took him into custody early Monday. He faces felony armed robbery and firearm charges, along with two misdemeanors.



A Chicago man was arrested early Monday about 20 minutes after a business was robbed at gunpoint on the North Side, according to police.

What we know:

Antonio Robinson, 33, was identified as the person who, at around 3:20 a.m., pulled out a gun and took property from a business in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street, police said.

Antonio Robinson

He was located and arrested a short time later in the nearby 800 block of West Roscoe Street.

Robinson was charged with one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of possessing a firearm as a repeat felon, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and obstructing identification.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the business involved.

What's next:

Robinson is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.