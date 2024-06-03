Chicago man quickly arrested after shooting another man in South Shore: police

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man in the South Shore neighborhood on Sunday, prompting a SWAT response.

The incident occurred around 1:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 71st Street.

According to police, the 31-year-old male victim was confronted by a suspect who pulled out a handgun and fired shots. The victim was hit in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Several officers heard the gunshots and responded to the shooting. They saw at least one suspect run into a nearby building. SWAT was also called in to assist.

A short time later, three people were detained for questioning. Jeremy Stone, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder. He is due in court on Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.