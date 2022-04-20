Chicago man awarded $80K fellowship to fight food insecurity

An Englewood native is getting a boost in his fight against food insecurity.

Dion Dawson has been awarded $80,000 from Echoing Green, a global fellowship program.

Dawson said the funds will help further his non-profit Dion's Chicago Dream.

It provides free, fresh foods through a community refrigerator in Englewood and a food delivery service.

FOX 32 News spoke with Dawson in late Feburary. At that time, he said his service was providing more than 10,000 pounds of produce to more than 250 homes across Chicago and nearby suburbs.