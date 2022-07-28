Chicago man believes city shut his business down because he's Black

Rashad Bailey had high hopes for his new business venture — Dinner and a Movie.

April 30, 2021 — that’s when Bailey started serving up waffles, alcohol, movies and music catering to class reunions. But he says the new hot spot turned cold days after he opened the business’ doors.

"This year (during hearings with the city), I found out I had about 10 undercover officers in my restaurant within a week’s time of me opening with no incidents happening," said Rashad Bailey, owner of Dinner and a Movie in Lincoln Park.

May 7-9. 2021: CPD conducted undercover surveillance on the business.

June 17, 2021: Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection showed up with CPD wanting to audit Bailey’s books within 10 days.

June 18, 2021: Bailey received a letter that the city of Chicago wanted to see his records for all food and alcoholic beverage transactions.

June 26, 2021: The people responsible for the fighting were contained inside. Bailey says he couldn’t contain them any longer as he waited for CPD to show up 20 minutes after the call. After he released the people he had contained in the business is when the shooting happened.

"We let everyone out," said Bailey.

Bailey says that’s when a man returned, and he was armed.

"He started shooting toward the building, no one dies, no one got hit."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

July 3, 2021: Bailey has video of officers coming into the business while it was closed, during an alleged robbery call.

July 6, 2021: Opens back up with increased security and eight armed off-duty police officers.

August 1, 2021: CPD showed up in an alleged harassing way with several police cars and apprehension vehicles, but customer count was down.

"If Dinner and a Movie was white, because that's what they thought it would be, I would be there for 100 years," Bailey said.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection said in a statement: "On July 22, 2022, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection revoked the business licenses for Dinner and a Movie, LLC, located at 2500 N. Ashland Ave. The establishment was found to have violated its Liquor License Plan of Operation by operating as a tavern not a restaurant, operated in violation of its Nuisance Abatement Plan and failed to take reasonable steps to correct the nuisance conditions created by the operation of the business."

That forced Bailey to close his business for good.

"Because Dinner and a Movie was Black. The Black birthday is a problem and some days we are. I told someone else, there are people out here in Chicago that shoot people and rob people and they are savages and should be locked up. Because hardworking Black people we don’t want to deal with that and they group us together. I don’t want to deal with that," said Bailey.

Alderman Scott Waguespack of the 32nd ward says from May 1 to July 2, 2021, there were 84 police calls for service compared to the previous year when there were four.

Chicago Police did respond to FOX 32's request for a comment saying: "The Chicago Police Department works closely with the business community to enhance safety in business corridors across the city. We strive to treat all individuals and businesses fairly, but will enforce the law when crime is occurring. Please contact Business Affairs and Consumer Protection regarding the business license revocation."