Chicago man burglarized several vehicles, police say

The Brief Giovanni Gutierrez, 22, has been charged with three felony counts of burglary. Police say he was arrested on Feb. 18 in connection with vehicle burglaries earlier this month. He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Feb. 20 at the Cook County Courthouse.



A Chicago man is facing felony burglary charges after police say he was involved in a series of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.

What we know:

Giovanni Gutierrez, 22, was arrested on Tuesday in the 10700 block of South Pulaski Road by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force.

Authorities say he was identified as the suspect in three vehicle burglaries that took place on Feb. 3.

The reported incidents occurred:

Around 4 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Pulaski Road.

Around 11:01 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 107th Street.

One minute later, around 11:02 p.m., in the same block.

Gutierrez has been charged with three felony counts of burglary.

Giovanni Gutierrez

What's next:

Gutierrez is scheduled for a detention hearing on Feb. 20 at the Cook County Courthouse.

No additional details about the case were immediately available.