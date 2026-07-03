Chicago man busted for gun, weed during downtown traffic stop: officials

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The Brief A Chicago man was charged with a felony weapons offense after deputies found a loaded gun during a downtown traffic stop Wednesday evening. Investigators said the driver, 30-year-old Devin Maynor, had a revoked FOID card, no concealed carry license and cannabis inside his vehicle. Maynor also faces a misdemeanor cannabis charge and traffic citations related to the stop.



A Chicago man has been charged after police recovered a loaded gun and marijuana after pulling him over downtown Wednesday.

Downtown Chicago traffic stop nets charges

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff's police stopped a Chevrolet Equinox just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of North City Front Plaza Drive after the driver disregarded a traffic signal.

While speaking with the driver, identified as 30-year-old Devin Maynor, deputies learned there was marijuana in the car. They asked Maynor to step out of the vehicle and recovered a loaded gun from his waistband during a search.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Maynor had a revoked FOID card and no concealed carry license. Deputies also recovered suspected marijuana from inside the car.

Maynor was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was also charged with misdemeanor cannabis possession and cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and disregarding a traffic control signal.