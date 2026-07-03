Chicago man busted for gun, weed during downtown traffic stop: officials
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after police recovered a loaded gun and marijuana after pulling him over downtown Wednesday.
Downtown Chicago traffic stop nets charges
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff's police stopped a Chevrolet Equinox just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of North City Front Plaza Drive after the driver disregarded a traffic signal.
While speaking with the driver, identified as 30-year-old Devin Maynor, deputies learned there was marijuana in the car. They asked Maynor to step out of the vehicle and recovered a loaded gun from his waistband during a search.
According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Maynor had a revoked FOID card and no concealed carry license. Deputies also recovered suspected marijuana from inside the car.
Maynor was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
He was also charged with misdemeanor cannabis possession and cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and disregarding a traffic control signal.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.