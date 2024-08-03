Chicago man suspected in carjacking arrested in South Loop

A Chicago man suspected in an armed carjacking earlier this summer in Grand Crossing is now in police custody.

Richard Petties, 32, was arrested Friday in the 500 block of West Harrison Street in the South Loop by the Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, according to a statement from authorities.

Petties was identified as one of the suspects who stole the vehicle and belongings of a 36-year-old man in the 1400 block of East 67th Place on June 24, police said.

Richard Petties, 32. (Chicago Police)

After his arrest, Petties was charged with one felony count of armed carjacking and one felony count of armed robbery.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Aug. 9.