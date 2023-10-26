Chicago man charged after allegedly shooting Illinois State Police trooper in Springfield

A Chicago man who allegedly shot an Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper Tuesday night has been charged with attempted murder.

Cristobal Santana, 37, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, ISP Trooper Dakotah Champman-Green stopped Santana in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield.

During the stop, gunfire was exchanged and Trooper Chapman-Green was struck in the leg, ISP said.

Santana allegedly fled the scene but was taken into custody at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Trooper Chapman-Green remains hospitalized.

Santana was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the apprehension and remains in the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, Santana was allegedly a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Adrianna Lopez.

She was shot Sunday night near her home in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.