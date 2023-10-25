Chicago man who allegedly shot Illinois trooper was wanted in ex-girlfriend's murder

The suspect wanted in the murder of Adrianna Lopez is in custody after allegedly shooting an Illinois State trooper in Springfield.

Special education teacher Adrianna Lopez was found shot 10 times Sunday night near her home in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue.

Chicago police say that's when she was approached by a man she knew in a dark-colored SUV.

Police believe that the man was Cristobal Santana, her ex-boyfriend. He allegedly got out of the car and got into an argument with Lopez, then opened fire.

On Tuesday night, an Illinois State trooper stopped Santana in Springfield.

Police say when the trooper approached the car's passenger side, the driver fired a gun, hitting the trooper in the leg and a graze wound to the head. Passerby's stopped to help and called 911.

That's when police say Santana took off and ditched the car.

According to sources, Santana reportedly walked into a hotel to use the phone and that's when someone inside called the police.

Santana took off but was hit with an officer's patrol car and apprehended.

The officer in his 20s is now in serious condition at a Springfield hospital.

The network, Advocating Against Domestic Violence says Lopez had an order of protection against Santana.