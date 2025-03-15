Chicago man charged after high-speed chase, attempting to grab Naperville officer's gun: prosecutors

The Brief Devante Gunn, 32, faces multiple charges including attempted disarming of a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after leading officers on a high-speed chase and allegedly attempting to grab an officer's firearm during his arrest. The incident occurred on March 14, when Naperville police stopped Gunn's vehicle, which then fled at high speeds. Gunn was eventually apprehended after a foot chase and Taser deployment. Gunn is currently detained, with his next court date set for March 31.



A Chicago man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and attempting to grab a police officer's gun will remain detained until his next court appearance, the state's attorney said.

What we know:

Devante Gunn, 32, appeared in court Saturday on charges related to a March 14 incident. He faces:

One count of attempt to disarm a peace officer (Class 3 felony)

One count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon - no FOID (Class 4 felony)

Four counts of misdemeanor resisting a police officer

Pictured is Devante Gunn, 32.

At 11:20 p.m. that night, Naperville police officers saw a dark-colored vehicle with suspended registration plates turning onto North Aurora Road near Route 59.

Officers activated their emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over.

During the traffic stop, one officer spoke with the driver, later identified as Gunn, while a second officer deployed spike strips under the vehicle’s rear tire, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney. Gunn then sped away, deflating a tire.

Officers pursued Gunn as he turned onto Fairway Drive, reaching speeds of 68 mph in a 30-mph zone.

Gunn eventually entered an apartment complex parking lot, got out of the car, and fled on foot.

Foot Chase Leads to Arrest :

After a brief foot chase, officers attempted to arrest Gunn, who resisted. Police had to deploy a Taser multiple times to subdue him.

Upon arrest, officers found a loaded Springfield Armory XD 9mm handgun in Gunn's waistband, according to the state's attorney.

During the arrest, Gunn allegedly tried to grab an officer's holstered firearm, but the officer successfully prevented him from taking it.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that the defendant in this case, Devante Gunn, in a complete defiance of the rule of law not only fled from officers in his vehicle and on foot, but also resisted officers’ efforts to place him under arrest and attempted to grab an officer’s service weapon," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Naperville police however, who are extremely well trained, quickly and securely took Mr. Gunn into custody bringing an end to an incident that could have turned extremely dangerous very quickly. I commend the Naperville Police Department for their efforts safely apprehending the defendant in this case, as well as for their ongoing efforts to protect our communities. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Marta Prell and Kevin Kosman for their work in securing charges against Mr. Gunn."

"Ensuring the safety of our community is our top priority, and incidents like this underscore the dangers our officers can face on a daily basis. Thanks to their quick response, this individual was taken into custody despite his attempts to flee and resist arrest," Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said. "We remain committed to seizing firearms from those who have lost the privilege to carry them and will continue to proactively patrol our community to keep it safe from individuals who choose to violate the law. I want to personally thank our officers for their unwavering dedication and willingness to continually work so diligently in order to protect the residents of our city. Their hard work does not go unnoticed, and our community is safer because of it. I also want to thank State’s Attorney Berlin and his staff for their assistance with this incident."

What's next:

Gunn’s next court date is set for March 31, according to prosecutors.