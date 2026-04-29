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Chicago man charged after loaded gun found during River North traffic stop

By Will Hager
Published  April 29, 2026 6:06am CDT
River North
FOX 32 Chicago
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Izell Fragoso (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • A man was arrested after driving the wrong way in River North.
    • Police found a loaded gun inside his vehicle.
    • He now faces a felony weapons charge.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop Friday in the River North neighborhood.

What we know:

Deputies stopped a Chevrolet Suburban around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Larabee Street after seeing it driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Authorities said the driver, 22-year-old Izell Fragoso, did not have auto insurance and told officers there was a gun in the vehicle. 

A search uncovered an uncased gun with a loaded extended magazine, and officials said Fragoso did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license. 

Fragoso was taken into custody and later charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was released from custody Saturday following his initial court appearance in Cook County.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

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