Chicago man charged after loaded gun found during River North traffic stop

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Izell Fragoso (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief A man was arrested after driving the wrong way in River North. Police found a loaded gun inside his vehicle. He now faces a felony weapons charge.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop Friday in the River North neighborhood.

What we know:

Deputies stopped a Chevrolet Suburban around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Larabee Street after seeing it driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Authorities said the driver, 22-year-old Izell Fragoso, did not have auto insurance and told officers there was a gun in the vehicle.

A search uncovered an uncased gun with a loaded extended magazine, and officials said Fragoso did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license.

Fragoso was taken into custody and later charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was released from custody Saturday following his initial court appearance in Cook County.