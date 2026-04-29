Chicago man charged after loaded gun found during River North traffic stop
Izell Fragoso (Cook County Sheriff's Office)
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after police said they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop Friday in the River North neighborhood.
What we know:
Deputies stopped a Chevrolet Suburban around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Larabee Street after seeing it driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
Authorities said the driver, 22-year-old Izell Fragoso, did not have auto insurance and told officers there was a gun in the vehicle.
A search uncovered an uncased gun with a loaded extended magazine, and officials said Fragoso did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license.
Fragoso was taken into custody and later charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
He was released from custody Saturday following his initial court appearance in Cook County.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.