Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train

article

A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night.

Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd on a CTA train smoking and loading a weapon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information was immediately available.

Floyd is scheduled to be in bond court Monday.