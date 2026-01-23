Chicago man charged after stolen BMW crashes into state police squad car

The Brief Police say a Chicago man ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and struck an Illinois State Police squad car on the South Side. Authorities said the driver, 29-year-old Demarko Hill, tried to flee, was armed with a loaded gun and was driving a stolen BMW. Hill faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and is being held in the Cook County Jail pending a court hearing.



A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he ran a red light, struck another vehicle and crashed into an Illinois State Police squad car on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

The crash happened about 12:18 a.m. Jan. 21 on Yates Avenue near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said a black Chrysler was traveling westbound on 75th Street when a white BMW heading northbound on Yates Avenue ran a red light and struck the Chrysler. Both vehicles then hit the front of a state police squad car that was stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the BMW, identified as 29-year-old Demarko Hill of Chicago, attempted to flee the scene on foot as Chicago police arrived but was taken into custody, authorities said.

(From left) Pictured is 29-year-old Demarko Hill of Chicago. (Illinois State Police )

Hill was carrying a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest, police said. Investigators later determined the BMW had been reported stolen.

Hill and a state trooper were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The squad car sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene, police said.

Charges filed :

Hill was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon with a revoked FOID card, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, forged registration, leaving the scene of a crash, unlawful possession of cannabis and multiple traffic offenses, authorities said.

What's next:

Hill is being held at the Cook County Jail pending his initial court appearance.