Chicago man charged after stolen BMW crashes into state police squad car
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he ran a red light, struck another vehicle and crashed into an Illinois State Police squad car on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
The crash happened about 12:18 a.m. Jan. 21 on Yates Avenue near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Police said a black Chrysler was traveling westbound on 75th Street when a white BMW heading northbound on Yates Avenue ran a red light and struck the Chrysler. Both vehicles then hit the front of a state police squad car that was stopped at the intersection.
The driver of the BMW, identified as 29-year-old Demarko Hill of Chicago, attempted to flee the scene on foot as Chicago police arrived but was taken into custody, authorities said.
(From left) Pictured is 29-year-old Demarko Hill of Chicago. (Illinois State Police )
Hill was carrying a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest, police said. Investigators later determined the BMW had been reported stolen.
Hill and a state trooper were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The squad car sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene, police said.
Charges filed :
Hill was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon with a revoked FOID card, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, forged registration, leaving the scene of a crash, unlawful possession of cannabis and multiple traffic offenses, authorities said.
What's next:
Hill is being held at the Cook County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.