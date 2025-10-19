Chicago man charged after threatening, cyberstalking police officer: police

The Brief James Norwood, a 24-year-old from Chicago, has been charged with threatening a police officer, cyberstalking, and harassment/threatening to kill someone. He allegedly made multiple threatening phone calls to a police officer on October 4 and was arrested on October 17. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.



A 24-year-old Chicago man has been charged for repeatedly calling and threatening a Chicago Police officer.

What we know:

James Norwood, 24, has been charged with one felony count of threatening a public official, one felony count of cyberstalking, and one felony count of harassment/threatening to kill someone.

According to police, Norwood made numerous threatening phone calls to a police officer on Oct. 4.

He was arrested on Oct. 17 around 9:05 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.

James Norwood, 24

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Monday.