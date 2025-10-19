Chicago man charged after threatening, cyberstalking police officer: police
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old Chicago man has been charged for repeatedly calling and threatening a Chicago Police officer.
What we know:
James Norwood, 24, has been charged with one felony count of threatening a public official, one felony count of cyberstalking, and one felony count of harassment/threatening to kill someone.
According to police, Norwood made numerous threatening phone calls to a police officer on Oct. 4.
He was arrested on Oct. 17 around 9:05 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.
James Norwood, 24
What's next:
His next court date is scheduled for Monday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.