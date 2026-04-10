Chicago man charged almost a year after West Side shooting

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The Brief A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 49-year-old man in the knee in Douglass Park last May. The suspect was arrested Wednesday and is due in court Friday, while the victim was hospitalized in good condition.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last May in the Douglass Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Morell Shelton, 19, shot a 49-year-old man in the knee on May 25, 2025, in the 2700 block of West 12th Place, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Shelton was arrested Wednesday near Roosevelt Road and Washtenaw Avenue. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, all felonies.

What's next:

Shelton has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.