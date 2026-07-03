Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Little Village shooting

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The Brief A Chicago man was charged after police said he shot a 48-year-old man in the shoulder in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night. Police allege 46-year-old Jose Fernandez opened fire on the victim before fleeing in an SUV and was arrested about an hour later in Douglas Park. Fernandez faces multiple felony charges and has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting this week in the Little Village neighborhood.

Little Village shooting charges

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 25th Place.

Jose Fernandez, 46, allegedly shot a 48-year-old man who was on the sidewalk before speeding away in an SUV, according to police.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Fernandez was arrested roughly an hour after the shooting in the Douglas Park neighborhood. He was charged with five felonies: Aggravated battery/discharge of a weapon, felony possession of a weapon, domestic battery and obstruction of justice.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the relationship between Fernandez and the victim.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

Fernandez has been arrested in Chicago at least four times since 2014, including on charges of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon.

What's next:

Fernandez has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.