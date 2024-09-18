Chicago man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 14-year-old, police say

article

The Brief Mario Sanders, 23, is charged with attempted murder for a July 26 shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested on Sept. 17 in the 4900 block of S. Laflin Street. Sanders is due in court on Sept. 19 for a detention hearing.



A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a teenager wounded on the South Side.

Mario Sanders is charged with one felony count of attempted murder, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Sept. 17 in the 4900 block of S. Laflin Street after being identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred July 26, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of S. Marshfield Avenue.

Police said Sanders shot and injured a 14-year-old boy in the incident. Further details on the teen's condition have not been released.

Sanders was taken into custody and is due in court Sept. 19 for a detention hearing.