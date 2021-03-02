Chicago man charged by feds with inciting a riot in August

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged in federal court with inciting a riot last August in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

James Massey, 22, is accused of posting videos and messages on Facebook calling for property damage and looting.

In the federal complaint is a copy of social media post sent to Chicago police on Aug. 10 that stated:

"ATTENTION ATTENTION LOTTING START AT 12 am tonight … WE WILL NOT BE F——— UP THE SOUTH SIDE EAST SIDE OR WEST SIDE

DOWNTOWN AREA AND UP NORTH AREA ONLY BRING YA TOOLS SKI MASK AND GLOVES"

He is charged with using a facility of interstate commerce to incite a riot in connection with looting downtown and on the Near North Side on Aug. 10, the Sun-Times reported.