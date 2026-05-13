Chicago man arrested for having kilos of fentanyl, heroin released from custody: officials

The Brief Cook County Sheriff's deputies found heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine during a court-ordered eviction in Chicago. Officers say about two kilograms of narcotics were recovered. A 37-year-old man was charged and later released after his initial court hearing.



A Chicago man is facing drug charges after authorities say they discovered narcotics while carrying out a court-ordered eviction last week.

Chicago West Side drug arrest

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s deputies arrived around 11:25 a.m. on May 7 at an apartment in the 3200 block of West Maypole Avenue in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood to enforce an eviction order.

Officers met resident Jesse Williams at the door and began clearing the apartment. During that process, deputies reported seeing narcotics and cash in plain view.

Jesse Williams and the items found during the eviction. | CCSO

Officers said they recovered about two kilograms of suspected heroin and fentanyl, along with 289 grams of suspected crack cocaine. They also found about $2,600 in cash, as well as scales, plastic bags and a drug press.

At that point, the sheriff’s Organized Crime Division was called in to investigate. They said about 500 grams of narcotics were in Williams' possession.

The 37-year-old was charged with manufacture/delivery of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why officers were carrying out the eviction notice.

What's next:

Williams appeared in court for a detention hearing on May 8 and was ordered released from custody.