Chicago man charged in fatal Berwyn hit-and-run crash

The Brief A Chicago man is charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Berwyn. The victim, Omar Sharif, 53, died after being hit around 3 a.m. on June 29. Police say the suspect made incriminating statements after his damaged car was found.



A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after police say he fled the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian in Berwyn early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Berwyn police responded to Oak Park Avenue and Windsor Avenue around 3 a.m. on June 29 after a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived within one minute and found 53-year-old Omar Sharif of Chicago critically injured.

Sharif was taken to MacNeal Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said the vehicle involved had fled before they arrived.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered surveillance video from public and private cameras. They determined the suspect's vehicle was registered in Chicago.

Police later found the vehicle parked in Chicago with damage to its hood and front bumper. The car was towed to the Berwyn Police Department for further investigation.

The owner, identified as 49-year-old Anthony Berry of Chicago, contacted police and made incriminating statements, according to investigators.

Anthony Berry | BPD

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a Class 1 felony.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what Berry told investigators.

What's next:

He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Maybrook Courthouse.