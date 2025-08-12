Chicago man charged in fatal West Side shooting, robbery, police say

The Brief Ortez Owens, 35, was arrested Aug. 10 in connection with a fatal shooting and robbery on Chicago’s West Side. Police say two suspects opened fire on two 18-year-old men, killing one and injuring the other, before stealing property. Owens faces multiple felony counts, including murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery; court date is Aug. 13.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and armed robbery in connection with a fatal shooting and robbery on the West Side, police said.

What we know:

Ortez Owens, 35, was arrested just before 7:15 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 1100 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Ortez Owens, 35. (Chicago PD )

He was identified as a suspect in a robbery that occurred about 14 hours earlier, during which an 18-year-old man was fatally shot and another 18-year-old man was injured in the 5000 block of West Maypole Avenue.

Police said the victims had been arguing when two people in a vehicle approached them. The suspects pulled out firearms and fired toward the victims, striking both.

One victim was shot twice in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The second victim was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was last listed in good and stable condition.

Charges Filed:

Owens faces the following charges:

One felony count of first-degree murder

Three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder

One felony count of murder with strong probability of death or injury

One felony count of murder in the course of another forcible felony

One felony count of armed robbery with a firearm

Three felony counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm

He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Aug. 13.