Chicago man charged in 3 separate attacks on women

A man has been charged in connection with three separate beatings of women this September, including one that was on a CTA Red Line platform.

Jerry Thompson, 29, allegedly attacked a woman on Sept. 12 in the 700 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

Thompson was accused of battering a 26-year-old woman on Saturday in the 1200 block of North Clark Street. Hours later, Thompson attacked a 19-year-old woman who was standing on the Harrison Red Line platform, 608 S. State St.

Thompson, of West Englewood, was arrested Sunday afternoon along DuSable Lake Shore Drive. He was charged with aggravated battery of a transit passenger, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, all felonies.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Thompson on Monday.

No further information was provided.