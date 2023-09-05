Chicago man charged in armed carjacking in Roseland

article

A man was charged with carjacking a 60-year-old man Monday in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

Jockqua Hopkins, 35, is accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint from the man in the 200 block of West 111th Place, according to Chicago police.

Hopkins, of Fernwood, was arrested around 11:27 a.m. and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was provided.