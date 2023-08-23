Chicago man charged in Austin shooting

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last May in the Austin neighborhood.

Leonard Pittman, 45, allegedly shot a 26-year-old man who was fighting with a group of people on a sidewalk on May 25 in 600 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to police.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and leg and was transported by a friend to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Pittman was arrested Monday in same block that the shooting took place.

He was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Pittman is due in bond court Wednesday.