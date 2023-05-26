Man, 26, shot during fight in Austin

A man was shot multiple times during a fight Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 26-year-old was fighting with a group of people on a sidewalk around 11:26 p.m. when someone started shooting in the 600 block of North Lockwood Avenue, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and leg and was transported by a friend to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.