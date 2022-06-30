Chicago man charged in Bridgeport carjacking, armed robbery

article

A man was charged with carjacking and robbing another man last January in the Bridgeport neighborhood

Darius Thurmond, 22, was arrested Wednesday in south suburban Maywood and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery, police said.

Thurmond is accused of stealing the car and belongings of a 31-year-old man at gunpoint on Jan. 3 in the 700 block of West 38th Street, police said.

Thurmond, of Lawndale, is expected in court Thursday.