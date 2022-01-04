Police warn Bridgeport residents of rash of armed robberies

Chicago police are warning Bridgeport residents of recent armed robberies and carjackings.

In each incident, armed offenders approach victims and demand their cars and property before fleeing in the victim's vehicle, according to a community alert from CPD.

The crimes took place at the following locations and times in the Bridgeport neighborhood:

At 7:01 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 300 block of West 31st Street

At 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 2600 block of South Princeton Avenue

Around 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 200 block of West 26th Street

At 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 3000 block of South Princeton Avenue

At 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 700 block of West 38th Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.