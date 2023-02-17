Chicago man charged in deadly drive-by shooting of activist in Humboldt Park

article

A man was charged with murder in the January shooting of an organizer and community activist in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Jonathan Soto, 19, is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Ruben Olivares around 6:46 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street, officials said. Olivares died from his wounds at a hospital five days later.

Olivares had just gotten back from his second job at a bakery, and it was a few days before he and his family were set to move to a home he had purchased on the Northwest Side, according to Nancy Valentin, director of health equity at Northwest Center.

Olivares "was very well-liked, and people really connected with him fast, he was very cordial," Valentin said. "That left an impression on a lot of people, because he was out there doing the work and connecting with people."

Northwest Center organized a GoFundMe to help pay expenses for his wife and two daughters. So far, it has raised $23,000 of its $25,000 goal.

Soto was arrested Thursday in the 2700 block of South California Boulevard.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.