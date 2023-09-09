Chicago man charged in deadly suburban shooting

article

A Chicago man is facing charges for the shooting death of a man from Maywood this summer.

Charles Williams, 27, was arrested on Friday for the murder of Tristan Meeks

Police responded to shots fired at the intersection of 4th and Main Streets in Maywood on July 16.

Meeks was, 43, was discovered by officers with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to be in bon court today.

The Maywood Police Department continues to investigate.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at (708) 368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.