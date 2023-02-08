Chicago man charged in Englewood shooting

article

A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

Leydell Smith Jr., 24, was arrested just before midnight minutes after he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.

A weapon was also recovered during the arrest, police said.

Smith was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.