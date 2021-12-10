Chicago man charged in Evanston shooting that killed 1, wounded 4

A Chicago man has been charged in connection to a shooting in Evanston last month that left one teenage boy dead and several others wounded.

On Nov. 28, Evanston police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Green Bay Rd. and Foster St. Upon arrival, officers found five victims. One of the victims, identified as 17-year-old Carl Dennison of Skokie, died at the scene.

Carl Dennison | Provided

The remaining four victims were transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims still remain hospitalized.

On Thursday, Evanston police charged 19-year-old Leonard Galvez in connection with the shooting. Police say Galvez was the getaway driver.

Leonard Galvez | Evanston Police

He’s been charged with one count of first-degree murder and 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Galvez appeared in bond court on Friday. His next court appearance is Dec. 28.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040 or text a tip to 274637 and start your message with EPDTIP.