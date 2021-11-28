One dead, four wounded in shooting in Evanston

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Evanston.

The shooting happened on Green Bay Road near Asbury and Foster, possibly at a gas station.

Police said that they received multiple reports of shots fired at 7:17 p.m.

Police found four victims at 1950 Green Bay and a fifth victim at 1918 Green Bay. One of the victims found at 1950 Green Bay died.

The age of the male who died has not been released. The people who were wounded were two boys and two girls ranging in age from 14 to 18.

Police said that they do not believe there is further danger to the public, but no suspects are in custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS