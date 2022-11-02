Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

article

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police.

Monegain was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He is due in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.