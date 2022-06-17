Chicago man charged in Maywood murder

article

A Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting another man in May in west suburban Maywood.

Charles Lard, 39, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Lionel Armstrong several times on May 30 in the 2000 block of South 13th Avenue, police said

Armstrong was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lard was charged with first-degree murder and is due in bond court Friday.